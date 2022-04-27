DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Trading 0.2% Higher

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled companies doing business primarily in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.