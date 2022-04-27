Discerene Group LP Sells 67,452 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Discerene Group LP decreased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,452 shares during the quarter. CDK Global accounts for approximately 9.6% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $46,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 2,166,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,563. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

