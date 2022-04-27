Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $135.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

