Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,958. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 111,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

