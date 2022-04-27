Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.04 EPS.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 23,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,159. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

