Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $55,825.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,900.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.