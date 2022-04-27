Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.45

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.06 or 0.07308769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

