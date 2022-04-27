Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.94 EPS.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. 2,750,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

