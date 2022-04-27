Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 117 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.36. The company had a trading volume of 333,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,641. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.