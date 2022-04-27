Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,920,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $199.22. 203,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,778. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

