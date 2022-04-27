Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163,998. The stock has a market cap of $307.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

