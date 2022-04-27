Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 40,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.90. The company had a trading volume of 152,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.46 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

