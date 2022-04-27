Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. 688,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,802. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.63 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

