Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on May 16th

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.65. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

