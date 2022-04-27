EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.690-$6.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.69-6.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.80. 7,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.50.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

