ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading Down 2.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55. 2,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

