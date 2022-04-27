Edgeless Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.87 million and $6.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00100644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.