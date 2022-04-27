El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,790. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

