Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 799,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,947. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 599,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares in the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

