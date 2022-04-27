Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 42,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

