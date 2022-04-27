Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DISH Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DISH Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

