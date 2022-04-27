Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 849,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,919,671. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,323 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,440. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.