Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $565,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.21. 805,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,400,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.