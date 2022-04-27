Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 5,993 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 875,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 77,769 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Intel by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

