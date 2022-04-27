Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,359,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Aterian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

