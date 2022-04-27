Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.46.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 1,848,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,863. Element Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

