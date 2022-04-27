Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-4.19 EPS.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. 935,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

