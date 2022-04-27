Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Encore Wire to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Encore Wire by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

