Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.71. 7,928,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.08. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.