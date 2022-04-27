Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.33.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. 1,262,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

