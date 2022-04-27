Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading Down 4.1%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 1,248,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,707,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Aegis cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

