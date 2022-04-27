Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading Down 4.1%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 1,248,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,707,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Aegis cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVB)
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
