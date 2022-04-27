Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT Lowered to SEK 190

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 195 to SEK 190 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 78,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,620. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

