EPR Properties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 145.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

