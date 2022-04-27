Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Trading Up 0.6%

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 134,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 477,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eqonex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut Eqonex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eqonex by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

