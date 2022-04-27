Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Trading Up 0.6%

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 134,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 477,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Several research analysts have issued reports on EQOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eqonex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut Eqonex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85.
About Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)
Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.
