Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Declares $3.10 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 141.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $34.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $717.90. The company had a trading volume of 488,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,534. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $725.80 and its 200 day moving average is $759.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $853.47.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

