Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.770-$14.130 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.27.

ESS stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.57. 8,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $278.30 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

