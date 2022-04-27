European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $111.12

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.12 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.35). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.36), with a volume of 664,717 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £376.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

