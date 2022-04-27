F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. F5 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
