Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

FICO stock traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, hitting $375.28. 455,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,214. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.52. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

