Falcon Project Price Down 7.3% This Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,974.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.69 or 0.07318417 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

