Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 169,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 897,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fast Radius in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Fast Radius ( NASDAQ:FSRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

Fast Radius Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSRD)

Fast RFast Radius,adius, Inc offers additive manufacturing solutions including application discovery, product design and testing, production-grade manufacturing, and global fulfillment. The company offers additive thermoplastic, elastomeric, and metal manufacturing services. Additionally, it provides CNC machining, injection and cast urethane molding, and reverse engineering services.

