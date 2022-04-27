Fear NFTs (FEAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.32 or 0.07352077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048561 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

