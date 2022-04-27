Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.64.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.89. 288,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.