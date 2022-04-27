FG Financial Group (FGF) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FG Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.73 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,604.75

FG Financial Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FG Financial Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 732 3163 2752 162 2.34

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.09%. Given FG Financial Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 2.89% 5.23% 1.19%

Summary

FG Financial Group competitors beat FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

