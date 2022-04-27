Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Shares Down 2.3%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 64,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75.
About Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Field Trip Health (FTRPF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.