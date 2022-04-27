Financial Comparison: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) vs. ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 3.30 -$116.72 million ($3.64) -0.65 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 10.44 -$83.73 million N/A N/A

ERYTECH Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -493.45% -81.34% -33.91% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.56, indicating a potential upside of 598.55%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.