First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Shares Up 1.6%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The stock has a market cap of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.