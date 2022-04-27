First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,083. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

