First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Update

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Colombia Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,799,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,414,402. First Colombia Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
First Colombia Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
