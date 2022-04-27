First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 439,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,106. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

